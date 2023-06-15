Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

VALE stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 356,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 523,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 109,921 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

