Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

