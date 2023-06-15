VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 53.4% in May

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.30. 116,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $309.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $57.43.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.