Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VIG stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $160.70. 313,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,096. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

