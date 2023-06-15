Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.59% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,599,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 1,463,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

