Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.98

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 93631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 267,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,818 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

