Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 17,093 shares.The stock last traded at $175.03 and had previously closed at $174.73.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $730.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
