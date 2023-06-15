Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 17,093 shares.The stock last traded at $175.03 and had previously closed at $174.73.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $730.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 186,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

