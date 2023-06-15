VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.85

Shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 104461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VECT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get VectivBio alerts:

VectivBio Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio

VectivBio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VectivBio by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in VectivBio by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VectivBio by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in VectivBio during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in VectivBio during the first quarter worth $323,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.