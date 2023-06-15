VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.85

Shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 104461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on VECT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
VectivBio Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio
VectivBio Company Profile
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
Further Reading
