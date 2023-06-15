Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells $1,034,400.00 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.9 %

VGR stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vector Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vector Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vector Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

