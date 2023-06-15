Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 160 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VEEV opened at $194.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average is $173.38.
VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.65.
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
