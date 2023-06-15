Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 160 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $194.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average is $173.38.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.65.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.