Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Boosted by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 8.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $50,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.91. 85,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.38. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

