Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Critical Comparison

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Stevanato Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -47.79% -426.69% -36.40% Stevanato Group 14.17% 15.15% 9.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67 Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Venus Concept and Stevanato Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stevanato Group has a consensus target price of €29.60 ($31.83), suggesting a potential downside of 5.31%. Given Stevanato Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Volatility & Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Stevanato Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $99.50 million 0.13 -$43.70 million ($9.65) -0.26 Stevanato Group $1.04 billion 8.92 $150.51 million €0.57 ($0.61) 54.90

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Venus Concept on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss and Venus Bliss Max for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles; and AI.ME an interactive, image-guided, and computer assisted system for fractional skin resurfacing. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

