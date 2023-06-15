VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,122,250.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,916,296.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.71. The company had a trading volume of 513,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VeriSign by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,386,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

