Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 237,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 295,778 shares.The stock last traded at $20.64 and had previously closed at $22.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Vertex Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,957. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

