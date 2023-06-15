Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $17.51. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 160,713 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

