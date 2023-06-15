VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 145.8% in May

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of USTB stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
