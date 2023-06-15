VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 145.8% in May

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USTB stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter.

