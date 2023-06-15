VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 51,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,842. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $734.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 139,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

