VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CFO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 51,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,842. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $734.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
