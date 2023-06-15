VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CSB traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,624. The company has a market cap of $390.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

