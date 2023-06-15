Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.91

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.91 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 5331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $531.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,446,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,698,000 after acquiring an additional 166,287 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 307.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares during the period.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

