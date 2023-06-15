Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Timothy Smokoff Sells 10,361 Shares

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $139,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of VMD stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 101,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 36,980.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 55,841 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,605,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,457 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 921.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,966 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

