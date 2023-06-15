Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Timothy Smokoff Sells 10,361 Shares

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $139,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of VMD stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 101,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.48.
Separately, TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
