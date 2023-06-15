Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,894,674.86 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,032,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,401,458.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 660,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,290. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology



Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

