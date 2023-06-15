Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 114.3% in May

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACV traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 26,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is presently 141.82%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

