Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 114.3% in May

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ACV traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 26,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is presently 141.82%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
