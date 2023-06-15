Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Up 0.3%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. 865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

