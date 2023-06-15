Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares traded.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volt Information Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 34,378.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Featured Stories

