VRES (VRS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,390.95

VRES (VRS) traded down 66.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. VRES has a market cap of $7.62 million and $21,390.95 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 87.1% against the dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00282838 USD and is down -61.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,775.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

