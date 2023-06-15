Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $78.77 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00011314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $78.77 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018621 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,966.77 or 0.99985252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.87512081 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,468,652.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

