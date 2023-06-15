W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

