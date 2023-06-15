W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369,960 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.17. 68,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.