Walken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.03 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Walken has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,435,346 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

