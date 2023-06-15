Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,909 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $137.90. The company had a trading volume of 677,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,490. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

