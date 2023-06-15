Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $569.12. The company had a trading volume of 303,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.93. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $570.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

