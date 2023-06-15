Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,763 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 370,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.