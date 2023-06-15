Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $384,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after purchasing an additional 314,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AES by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,920. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

