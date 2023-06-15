Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $401,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,038 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

