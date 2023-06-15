Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $491,000 in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,127,232.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,270,921 shares of company stock worth $402,705,442. 54.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

