Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $118.76. 642,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,825. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.