Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,372,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 319,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,409. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

