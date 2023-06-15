Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $423,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CNC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 774,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

