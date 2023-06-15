Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,667 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,286 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 6,456,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,971,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

