Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,915. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

