Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.50

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.09), with a volume of 2471925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.12).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.56) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £368.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

