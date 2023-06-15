Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $290.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.45), with a volume of 1226913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.16).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a market cap of £211.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,437.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.25.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.
