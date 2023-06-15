Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $290.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.45), with a volume of 1226913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Thursday.

Warpaint London Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of £211.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,437.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.25.

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

Warpaint London Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,750.00%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

