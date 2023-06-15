Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells $99,180.10 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elie Melhem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total value of $291,584.10.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.57.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

