WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.12 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. WAX has a market capitalization of $134.12 million and $2.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,998,418,795 coins and its circulating supply is 3,315,937,864 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,997,882,904.6900034 with 3,315,576,914.299526 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04242471 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,428,729.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

