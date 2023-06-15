WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $456.86. 202,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,509. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

