WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

