WC Walker & Associates Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.5% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.66.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

