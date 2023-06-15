WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $2.46 Million in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Buckle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Buckle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

