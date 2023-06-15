WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $19.38 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after buying an additional 385,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,571,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

