WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,056,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $240.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

